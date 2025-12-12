Less shuttle buses pose inconvenience to tourists at Ajanta Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The number of tourists and students visiting the world heritage Ajanta Caves, including both domestic and foreign travellers, has increased. However, due to an insufficient number of buses, tourists and students often have to wait in long queues. A similar situation was observed on Friday, as visitors had to stand for hours waiting for transportation.

Buses operating from the Soyegaon depot generate good revenue. Yet, despite the growing number of tourists and students, the number of buses has not increased. The shortage of buses compared to the number of visitors is causing inconvenience. On Friday, only six buses were in operation, forcing tourists and students to endure long waits and crowding.

Tourists have appealed to senior officials to address the issue so that future visitors and students do not face such difficulties.