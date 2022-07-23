Leveraging logistics

Q: Your take on Aurangabad as an industrial destination.

A: Industry here has highly educated, bright minds and experts. There are many entrepreneurs who started small and created business empires. They push you to go ahead, help is available to newcomers.

Rapid fire:

*The person who influenced your life the most: Parents Madhuri and Shirish.

*The book you like the most: The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand.

*Your favourite movie: Zindagi na Milegi Dobara

*Favourite food: Punjabi

*Favourite holiday destination: Any beachside location.

*Favourite actor: Amitabh Bachchan

*Favourite actress: Deepika Padukone

*Hobby/stress buster: Listening to songs, reading and travelling, collecting stamps and coins.