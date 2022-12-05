Librarian Subhash Mundhe passes away

Aurangabad: Subhash Mundhe (55), the librarian of the Government Divisional Library in Aurangabad, passed away due to a heart ...

Librarian Subhash Mundhe passes away

Aurangabad:

Subhash Mundhe (55), the librarian of the Government Divisional Library in Aurangabad, passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his wife, two children and father. His last rites will be performed on Sunday.

