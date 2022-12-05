Librarian Subhash Mundhe passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2022 12:28 AM2022-12-05T00:28:45+5:302022-12-05T00:28:45+5:30
Aurangabad:
Subhash Mundhe (55), the librarian of the Government Divisional Library in Aurangabad, passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his wife, two children and father. His last rites will be performed on Sunday.