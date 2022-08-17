Librarians eligible for principals post: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that librarians of universities and colleges are also eligible for the post of principals.

He was speaking in a one-day workshop organised by the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Bamu for librarians recently.

Deans, department heads, more than 200 librarians, employees and students were present. Earlier, a digital library with a mobile app was inaugurated. KRC director Dr Dharmaraj Veer made an introductory speech.

Noted poet Indrajit Bhalerao shed light on ‘Reading Culture: Past, Present and Future.’ Prahlad Jadhav spoke on ‘Research Strategies for Information Retrieval’ while Girish Kulkarni guided on ‘Knimbus Digital Library with Mobile.’

Dr Ashwini Vaishnav shared his thoughts on ‘Challenges before Library Profession.’

Dr Satish Padme, Dr Shivshankar Ghumre, Dr Sudesh Dongres, Dr Gopal Sagar, Dr Anil Kaldate and others were present. Chakradhar Kothi and Anil Lahane conducted the proceedings of the programme.