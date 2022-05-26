Licence of 2 driving schools cancelled for flouting norms

Aurangabad, May 26:

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) took an action against two driving schools in the city for charging hefty fees and flouting norms to help in seeking learning licence.

Now, people can obtain a learning licence by taking an online test at home. This means that they need not visit the RTO. However, some driving schools started fleecing licence seekers by taking advantage of the online facility and flouting norms.

Shri Ganesh Motor Driving School-Jalna Road and New Shri Ganesh Motor Driving School-Wadgaon Kolhati were found to make available online learning licence without the presence of applicants. The schools were collecting Rs 2000 from each applicant.

On learning this, the RTO took action and brought to light the flouting of norms being done by the schools.

A case was registered against the director of the schools with Cidco Police Station. Schools Director Kiran Pandharinath Dalvi is the accused in the case. Incharge RTO Sanjay Metrewar said that the licence of both the schools was cancelled. The schools were directed not to use the four vehicles for the training on roads.

Box

Avoiding to submit clarification

Kiran Dalvi sought a copy of the report submitted by the motor vehicle inspectors to the RTO.

The schools' director has also sought an extension of the deadline for the submission of clarification. Yet, he avoided clarification submission. “This forced the RTO to cancel the licence of both the schools,” this was mentioned in the RTO orders.