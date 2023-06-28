License of orphanage canceled 17 years ago

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director of Jijamata Balak Ashram (Orphanage) in Shivshankar Colony, Dilip Srihari Raut, and his wife Savita were caught trying to sell a two-and-a-half-month-old baby for five lakh rupees. However, the orphanage's license was canceled in 2006, and Raut was running it illegally. Bharosa Cell and Jawaharnagar police had raided and stopped the sale of babies even before this incident. The couple has been arrested and will be in police custody until June 30. It was found that two brothers studying in class 9 and 10 were living in the orphanage, despite the cancellation of its license. A case of usurping the building given to Raut to run the orphanage is also pending. The woman who brought the baby had found the orphanage's contact number on the internet.