Licenses of three motor driving schools cancelled

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

The regional transport authorities conducted a surprise inspection of three motor driving schools. The inspection found that Kuber motor driving school, Adarsh motor driving school and New Modern motor driving school were not operating at the registered address but were operating at other locations. The officials sealed the driving schools and cancelled their license.

As per Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989, motor driving schools are supposed to operate at the address where they are licensed by the RTO office. However, during a surprise inspection, it was revealed that Kuber motor driving school, Adarsh motor driving school and New Modern motor driving school were not functioning at the registered address and were operating at other places without authorization. Therefore, regional transport officer Sanjay Maitrewar informed that all the three motor driving schools have been sealed.