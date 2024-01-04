Life has become package: Javed Akhtar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In the era of open market, life has become a package. All good and bad are in it. However, what we should accept and how to lead a life, is in our hands,” said Padma Bhusan, Javed Akhtar

the noted lyricist, while portraying the reality of society in an interview at the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) held here on Thursday. Film director Jayprad Desai interviewed Javed Akhtar.

The noted lyricist said that earlier there was a socialist ideology in the country, and its reflection was seen in society. He said that now is the time of open market and liberalisation.

“Actors of the present day movies are away from social issues and do not belong to the working class in movies. But, actors are shown from rich families and do not have any work, in the films,” Akhtar said.

He said earlier, the actor’s fight was against the established people and those who were unhappy in society were also against the established society.

“However, now there is no point in being unhappy. Rebellion does not seem to be benefitting in any way,” he asserted.

Expressing concern over the current social situation, he said that the atmosphere became like 'Jidhar Hawa Chali, Udhar Chalo'.

“The story of today's movies is no longer for the poor. Gone are the days when actors were playing roles of mill workers, taxi and truck drivers. Film production has become the task of rich,” he said.

Akhtar said that it is a matter of concern that current movies are filled with meaningless violence and people like it.

He said that the best poem on Ajanta Caves was written by Sikandar Ali Wajd, the poet of this city.

He also spoke on the current political situation and the importance of language.

“The Oxford Dictionary adds new words every year. But words like Delhi (Parliament) are being omitted. Amir, Vakil, and Shah are Persian names. Can they dare to remove these names,” he said emphasizing the word ‘Shah.’

Low sound while telling truth

During the interview, there were some disturbances in the sound system. There was a complaint from the audience that the sound was getting low. On this, Javed Akhtar commented 'Main Jab Sach Bolta Hoon to Mike Ki Awaz Kam Ho Jaati Hai.' His comments were applauded by the fans.

Madhuri & Sridevi did not role in those movies

“Madhuri and Sridevi were talented actresses. But, they didn't get a role on the lines of actresses in movies like 'Mother India' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'. Javed Akhtar said it seems that today’s actresses adopted the policy of 'Main Chup Rahungi' in movies.