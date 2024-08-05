Life of thousands of students changed due to Principal Borade: Sameer Patil

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Thousands of students' lives were changed because of Principal Prataprao Borade who used to become angry about mistakes and praise for work done perfectly,” said Sameer Patil, film actor and alumni of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC).

He was speaking as chief guest in a programme organised at Rukmini Auditorium of the university campus on Monday to present ‘Principal Pratap Borade Memorial Honour’ to two former students of JNEC. The honour was conferred as part of observing the first Memorial Day of Principal Borade.

The dignitaries presented the honour to industrialists Shrikant Badve and Swapneshu Baser. The award consists of shawl, a memento, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a cash of Rs 1 lakh.

Chairman of MGM Kamalkishor Kadam, Secretary of MGM Ankushrao Kadam, MGM University vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Shashikala Borade, Bhushan Borade, dean Dr H H Shinde and Dr P M Jadhav were present.

Swapneshu Baser said, “Borade has a lion's share in the development and success of thousands of students like me. He gave us mother's love and father's discipline. He taught us leadership skills and guided how to study sincerely.”

He expressed his desire to start a scholarship in the name of Borade. Shashikala Borade (wife of Principal Borade), Ankushrao Kadam and Principal Sapkal also spoke. Former minister Kamalkishor Kadam in his presidential speech said that no matter how bad the situation was, Principal Borade would overcome it and find a way,” he added.

Box

Cash amount given to scholarship

Shrikant Badve said that Borade had an answer for everything. He always gave us faith and motivation to succeed in our life. “The former principal of JNEC had a good relationship with every student,” he said.

Both the honorees gave cash amount of their award along with adding one more lakh each for starting a Rs 4 scholarship in the name of Principal Borade.