Lifestyle medicine: Back to the future

Dr Vinaya Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Imagine waking up to a world where doctors prescribe laughter, good sleep, and walks in the park. Sounds like a futuristic utopia? Think again! This is not science fiction but rather a ‘Back to the Future’ scenario where we revisit old good habits in the modern context of lifestyle medicine. Welcome to the era of ‘Pillar Medicine’, a paradigm shift from the ‘pill for every ill’ mentality to a holistic approach to health and well-being. Just as the seven swaras in music create a melodious symphony when sung correctly, the seven pillars of lifestyle medicine can harmonise our lives to achieve optimal health.

SA: Stress Management (The Note of Solace)

Remember the good old days when people dealt with stress by talking to friends or going for a leisurely walk? In our fast-paced digital age, stress management has become more crucial than ever. Picture this: you are stuck in traffic, your boss is calling, and your stress levels are peaking. Instead of reaching for a pill, what if you practiced mindfulness or yoga? Stress management is like the note "Sa" in music, the foundation upon which everything else is built. It's time to incorporate practices like meditation, deep breathing, and hobbies that relax your mind. Managing stress effectively can lead to a more balanced and joyful life.

RE: Restorative Sleep (The Rhythm of Rest)

Next up is "Re," representing restorative sleep. Imagine a world where ‘sleeping in’ is a medical recommendation. Gone are the nights of tossing and turning, replaced by a deep, restful slumber. Restorative sleep is the rhythm that our bodies crave. Just as a musician needs rest between performances, our bodies need quality sleep to rejuvenate. Lack of sleep can lead to a host of health issues, including impaired cognitive function and weakened immunity. Establishing a bedtime routine, keeping electronics away, and creating a tranquil sleep environment can make all the difference.

GA: Gala - Avoid substance use (The Grace Note)

"Gala," the note "Ga," signifies the importance of avoiding substance use. Picture a festive gala where the only high comes from laughter, good food, and dance, rather than alcohol or drugs. In the grand symphony of life, substances like tobacco, alcohol, and drugs are discordant notes. Avoiding them not only improves physical health but also enhances mental clarity and emotional stability. Embrace a lifestyle that finds joy in natural highs—exercise, hobbies, and meaningful connections.

MA: Mitwa - Social connections (The Melody of Mirth)

"Ma," the note "Mitwa," celebrates social connections. Remember the joy of family gatherings, friends' get-togethers, and community events? These social connections are not just fun but essential for our well-being. Human beings are inherently social creatures, and strong relationships contribute to longevity and happiness. Just like a beautiful melody, our lives are enriched by the presence of loved ones. Prioritise face-to-face interactions, join clubs, and participate in community activities to foster a sense of belonging.