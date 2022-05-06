Lifting of water to increase by 10 MLD from Harsul Tank!

-Principal secretary (water supply)gives 3-point programme to streamline city’s water supply. He conducts meeting with AMC and MJP officials in city today.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 6:

The issue of erratic water supply in the city has created sensation in all over the state. Taking cognizance of it, the chief minister Udhav Thackeray has directed the principal secretary (water supply) Sanjeev Jayaswal, who then conducted an emergency meeting in the city, on Friday.

Jayaswal arrived in the city today morning and held a meeting in the Smart City Office (at Kile Ark) with the officials of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The AMC administrator A K Pandey, city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineer Hemant Kolhe, MJP’s chief engineer R S Lolapod and executive engineer Ajay Singh attended the meeting.

It may be noted that city is witnessing several agitations for water every day. The agitators also gheraoing the officials concerned for want of water. Taking cognizance of it, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government deployed the principal secretary on the task.

Of all the important decisions taken in the meeting, the major decision taken was of increasing lifting capacity of water by 10 MLD from Harsul Tank. Jayaswal also gave a three-point programme to AMC to get rid of water scarcity. He also ordered MJP’s Ajay Singh to work and stay in coordination with AMC officials till the water supply is not streamlined in the city.

3-point programme

Under the 3-point programme, the AMC has been directed to seal leakages in water distribution system on war-footing basis; increase the speed of the constructing new elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) and identify and utilise alternate water resources upto their maximum potential.

Other major decisions of meeting

The AMC has been directed to acquire wells in custodian of government and increase the water supply capacity through them; increase the pumping capacity at all the ESRs; detect leakages in the existing main water pipelines and if they are unable to be sealed then bypass then water supply by laying a parallel pipeline of 5 kms long to this poor conditioned pipeline and fix flow-meters, instructed Jayaswal.

The principal secretary also instructed that if a pipeline of 400 mm diameter is laid between Garkheda ESR and Sutgirni Chowk, then it could prove beneficial to ESRs at Pundaliknagar and Shivajinagar. Besides, it will also reduce the burden on ESRs in Cidco-Hudco sectors.

He also ordered to undertake the recommended works on war footing basis and made it clear to all the officers concerned that he will be conducting a meeting on every Monday to review progress of the given tasks, it is learnt.