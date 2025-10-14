Lighting the way for women entrepreneurs

Lokmat News Network

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Diwali approaches, markets across the city come alive and so does a special initiative that has empowered women for over three decades. For 35 years, Sphurti Mahila Mandal has organized a Diwali exhibition to help women entrepreneurs showcase their products and skills.

Formed in 1990, the group began with a simple belief that if women are given a platform to sell their creations, they can support their families and celebrate Diwali with pride. Today, the mandal has 40 members who work voluntarily to make this annual event possible.

A Bazaar of handcrafted efforts

Each year, around 30 to 35 women set up stalls featuring chakli pith, karanji pith, and anarasa pith, along with decorative diyas, rangoli stickers, and home décor items. Participants come from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Gujarat, and Nashik, turning the exhibition into a lively space where creativity meets opportunity.

This year’s event, held on October 12, 13, and 14, drew an excellent response from visitors and participants alike.

Voluntary work and social impact

The women of Sphurti Mahila Mandal work purely on a voluntary basis. A small fee from stall owners covers hall rent, and the remaining amount is donated to social causes. Last year, funds supported girls’ education; this year, they went to the Flood Relief Fund for farmers hit by heavy rains.

Children from orphanages are also given free stalls to sell handmade items, a small but meaningful step toward self-reliance.

Carrying the spirit forward

Through teamwork and compassion, Sphurti Mahila Mandal has turned a simple exhibition into a tradition of empowerment. Each Diwali, their efforts remind us that when women uplift one another, communities shine brighter.

“Our effort is to help women expand their businesses and gain independence. Through this initiative, we hope to bring more women together on one platform to progress confidently.”

– Meera Patki, Chairman Sphurti Mahila Mandal

“This platform taught me how to grow my business. I’ve been putting up my stall here for ten years. The rent is affordable, and the cooperation among women is wonderful. We work like friends, not competitors.”

– Vaishali Inamdar, Stall Holder