Lightning kills 2 in Ahmednpur

By Ashpak Pathan/ Latur

Lokmat News Network

Ahmedpur (Latur): Two persons were killed and six others were injured after lightning struck them at Gotala Shivara in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district on Monday.

Groundnut harvesting was underway in Gotala. In the evening, lightning suddenly struck the labourers who were harvesting groundnuts. Labourers Vikram Sopan Karle (55) and Ranjanabai Bali Sammukhrao (55) were killed on the spot.

The names of the injured are Mahesh Vikram Karle, Arpita Bhaskar Kamble, Kavita Mahesh Karle, Mahananda Sukacharya Suryavanshi, Balika Dhanraj Kamble and Aarti Keshav Jadhav.

“The injured were given first aid at a rural hospital in Ahmedpur and then rushed to the Government General Hospital in Latur,” said Balasaheb Nagargoje, the doctor from the hospital.

Condition of 2 injured critical

Among the six injured in the lightning strike, Mahesh Vikram Karle and Arpita Bhaskar Kamble are in critical condition, said Dr. Nagargoje.

Meanwhile, on receiving information about the incident, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil went to the hospital and met the injured. He also instructed the administration to provide immediate treatment to the injured.