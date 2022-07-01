Lions Club celebrates Doctors Day

Published: July 1, 2022 07:45 PM

Aurangabad, July 1: Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana in association with Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrated Doctors & CA ...

Lions Club celebrates Doctors Day

Aurangabad, July 1:

Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana in association with Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrated Doctors & CA Day on Friday.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, and Lions Hospital Committee chairman B. S. Rajpal were the guests of honour for the function. They felicitated 62 Doctors from IMA, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana and Aurangabad Chikalthana Lions Eye Hospital.

Dr Mandlecha appealed the residents to be vaccinated and should take precaution to prevent Covid.

Rajpal elaborated efforts taken by ACLEH Doctors. Club President Vijay Agrawal praised the doctors for providing selfless services during unprecedented COVID crisis.

