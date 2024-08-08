Lions Club of A’bad Metro 26th installation ceremony held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lions Club of Aurangabad Metro hosted its 26th installation ceremony here recently.

Angad Navatake was installed as the president, Dr Prasad Kulkarni as secretary, and Mangala Kulkarni as treasurer. Past District Governor MJF Tansukh Zambad was the installing officer. The induction was officiated by PMJF and the second Vice District Governor Dattatraya (Rahul) Ausekar.

Guests of honour included PMJF Sunil Desarda, Multiple Council Chairperson MJF Sandeep Malu, other senior Lion office-bearers Mahavir Patni, CA Vivek Abhyankar, Rajesh Raut, and PDG Arvind Machhar. Abhijeet Jain, Region Chairperson, Suvijay, and Yogesh Dhotre, Zone Chairperson, Zone IV, were the invitees.

Outgoing president Usha Deshpande, secretary Ln. Pramila Navatake, and treasurer Sneha Kulkarni were honoured for their contributions during the 2023-24 term.

President Angad Navatake shared his vision for the upcoming year, focusing on continued community service and impactful projects. Secretary Dr Prasad Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks.