Lions Club of Chikalthana holds 51st installation ceremony with zeal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 51st installation ceremony of the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Chikalthana was held with great enthusiasm

Lions Rajesh Shukla was sworn in as president, Sudarshan Potbhare as secretary, and Narendra Jadhav as treasurer, along with other office-bearers. The oath was administered by former pantpal Purushottam Jaipuria.

Lion Rajesh Raut, Lion Rajendra Darda, and Lion Rahul Ausekar attended the function as chief guests. Speaking on the occasion, Lion Rajendra Darda stated that Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Chikalthana may be the only club in the country to have produced a union Minister of State, a state Cabinet Minister, an MP, and an MLA. These individuals served society and simultaneously entered politics, yet they never allowed politics to overshadow their social service.

Lion Purushottam Jaipuria administered the oath to the new office-bearers in a lively manner, while Lion Rajesh Raut inducted the new members. The event was graced by the presence of MP Dr. Lion Bhagwat Karad, former MP Lion Uttamsingh Pawar, Lion Sunil Desarda, and Lion Arvind Machhar. The programme was compered by Lion Kalyan Waghmare and Lion Vijaykumar Thanvi.

On this occasion, Lions members including Lion Jaydeep Ghughe, Lion Gajanan Chauhan, Lion Ramesh Pokarna, Lion G.M. Bothra, Lion Dr. Manohar Agrawal, Lion Rajesh Jadhav, Lion Rajesh Bharuka, Lion Dr. Ujwala Dahiphale, Lion S.M. Agrawal, Lion Pankaj Agrawal, Lion Dr. Surajsingh Bayas, Lion Ravindra Karvande, Lion Vinod Chaudhary, and Lion Gajanan Jhalwar were present in large numbers.

A photograph taken on the occasion of the 51st installation ceremony of Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Chikalthana.