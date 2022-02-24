Lions free cataract surgery camp begins

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Aurangabad Chikalthana Lions Eye Hospital organised free cataract surgeries camp between February 23 and 28 in memory of Lions member Late Mohinder Kumar Agarwal.

The camp received an overwhelming response on the first day and as many as 60 free cataract surgeries were conducted by the hospital. Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana president Dr Manohar Agrawal, club members and members of Agrawal family are taking efforts for the success of the camp.