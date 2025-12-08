Liquor smuggler attacks citizen suspecting

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have arrested Ganesh Nikalje (34), a known criminal from Shahanagar, for allegedly attacking a local resident with the intent to kill him. Authorities suspect he targeted the man believing he was tipping off the police about illegal liquor activities. The court has remanded Nikalje to police custody until December 11, police inspector Geeta Bagwade said. The victim, Syed Musa (54), was sitting at a tea stall on December 7 around 5 pm when Ganesh and three accomplices confronted him. Ganesh demanded in Hindi, “Why are you informing the police about my liquor business?” and attacked Musa directly. Despite Musa denying the claims and trying to calm him, Ganesh continued to beat him. His accomplices also assaulted Musa and threatened to kill him. Local residents rushed to help and admitted Musa to a hospital. Acting on inspector Bagwad’s directions, police arrested Nikalje, while his accomplices managed to escape.