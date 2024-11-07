Liquor worth Rs 4.5 lakh seized from car

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A State Excise Department team seized a car illegally transporting boxes of domestic and foreign liquor on Wednesday, confiscating goods worth Rs 4,54,080, including the vehicle.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Inspector Rishikesh Fulzhalkar, intercepted a car (MH16-BH-6456) at Nilajgaon Phata in Bidkin, Paithan taluka and found a large stock of liquor. A case has been registered against the driver, Ashok Dattatray Rakte at the regional department’s office. The operation was conducted by PSI Gokul Kankhare, Popat Takale, Baburao Khurase, ASIPravin Puri and others.