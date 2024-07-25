Literary Assn inaugurated at Lokseva College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Literary Association was inaugurated at a programme organised by the Department of English, Lokseva Education Society's Arts and Science College, Garkheda recently.

Assistant professor, King Khaled University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammed Osman Wahab inaugurated the Association and delivered a guest lecture on English Language and Literature for Freshers. He said that the youth must give importance to skill development and acquiring communication skill is must for all the students. Convener of the programme Dr Parvez Aslam gave introductory remarks while principal Dr Liyakat Shaikh delivered the presidential address. Dr Manisha Bhise proposed a vote of thanks.