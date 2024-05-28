Little Flower students shine
May 28, 2024
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Little Flower High School students recorded excellent performance in the State board class 10th examination. The school manager congratulated the meritorious students for their unwavering commitment and also wished them success for their future endeavor.
The school secured 99.11% result, 86 students passed in distinction, 86 got first class, 39 second class and 13 pass class.