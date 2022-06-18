Little Flower students shine in SSC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 18, 2022 06:05 PM 2022-06-18T18:05:01+5:30 2022-06-18T18:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, June 18: Little Flower High School recorded commendable 98.13% result in SSC Board Exam 2021-22. A total of 268 Students appeared in the examination, 8 of whom secured more than 90% and 129 students secured distinction. Manager and principal Fr. Benny Kallikatt, and the staff congratulated the students and their parents for their academic prowess.