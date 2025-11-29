Live happily in present time, necessary: : Upendra Limaye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Students who have participated in this youth festival should live happily in the present time. This is the best time of our lives, as in life, there are no rewinds, only flashbacks,” said Upendra Limaye, National Award-winning film actor.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the five-day 39th Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at JNEC Lawns, MGM University on Saturday.

MGM Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, AIU Additional Secretary Dr Mamta Rani Agarwal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, AIU Officer Dr Nirmal Jaura, Deepak Kumar Jha, Festival Secretary Dr Shiv Kadam were seated on the dais.

Speaking further, actor Upendra Limaye said the enthusiastic atmosphere of the festival reminded him of his Youth Festival.

“During my time, the number of girls in the Youth Festival was less, but today I am happy to see that it has increased. That time was the best time of my life. The only reason why I can work well in Bollywood, Marathi and Southern film industries today is that I was formed in such a youth festival,” he said.

AIU Additional Secretary Dr Mamta Rani Agarwal, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and AIU Officer Dr Nirmal Jaura also spoke. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar proposed a vote of thanks while Aishwarya Thaware and Sanjh conducted the proceedings of the programme.

--Youth Festival Information: 1108 students from 23 universities of Madhya Pradesh (13), Chhattisgarh (three), (seven) Marathwada and Vidarbha participated in the Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival.

--Various 27 competitions were organised in five main art forms as Music (9), Dance (three), Literary (five), Drama (four) and Fine Arts (six).