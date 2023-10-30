Lives of 75 type 1 diabetic children transformed

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The lives of 100 children in the state including 75 from Chhatrapati Sambhajingar have transformed through the type 1 diabetic programme being run by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) in support of Sanofi India Ltd (SIL). These children and their caretakers are provided proper training and education in administrating insulin and taking proper diet to reduce the high risks due to diabetes, informed diabetologist Dr Archana Sarda and senior director, of corporate communication (SIL) Aparna Thomas in a press conference on Monday.

Dr Sarda said that type 1 diabetes in children is diagnosed late and sometimes not even noticed. These patients have to take insulin around 3 to 4 times a day to maintain their sugar levels. These children need to take injections in the stomach and take the suggested diet. These children and their caretakers are given education and training for the treatment. The government is now taking notice of the diabetes in children. The programme includes funding for free insulin, syringes, lancets and glucose strips to 1,300 underprivileged children across the country.

Thomas said, the doctors, diabetic children and caretakers are given education for proper care of the patients. RSSDI and Sanofi India have jointly developed some modules for creating awareness among the people not only from the urban area but also from the rural areas about type 1 diabetes. The programme facilitates T1D training for doctors and educators for diagnosis, treatment and care.