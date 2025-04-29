LLB-3-yr-CET preponed in view of NEET schedule

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) preponed the Maharashtra LLB-three year-Common Entrance Test (MAH-LLB-3-yr-CET) as its schedule is clashing with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET) 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct all India-level NEET on May 4. Some examination centres located at districts, acquired for the LLB-CET, were booked for the medical entrance examination by the NTA.

Now, the centres are not available for law test from May 3. Therefore, the centres cannot be used for LLB examination. In addition, the university and college examinations are also being conducted throughout the month of May.

Since the results of the examination and the Centralised Admission Process need to start as per schedule, LLB CET cannot be postponed further.

Considering this, the Cell decided to prepone the test to overcome the issue. Further, the candidates appearing for LLB-3-Yrs CET are disproportionately high in some districts.

To accommodate the LLB aspirants as per their preferences, it has been decided to conduct the LLB three years on May 2 and 3 instead of May 3 and 4. The CET Cell urged the candidates to take note of this.

Box

Admit card released

The CET will be conducted for admission to full-time undergraduate courses in Law for the Academic Year 2025-26. Candidates for the examination of the said course can download their hall ticket by visiting the link (https://cetcell.mahacet.org).