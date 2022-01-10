LLB-3-yrs CAP round-II begins

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

The State Common Entrance Test started e-scrutiny of uploaded documents for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) second round for the three years full-time LLB course.

According to details, the first CAP round was completed on January 5 and details of filled and vacant seats were displayed for the second round on January 6.

Candidates can change the option or edit their application form up to January 13.

The e-scrutiny of the uploaded documents began and will be completed by January 15.

The merit list will be released in alphabetical order for the second round on January 22. The law course aspirants will be able to submit grievances up to January 21. After clearing the objections, the final merit list will be displayed on January 25. The seats will be allotted on January 31.

Box

Imp instructions for round-II

-Candidates who wish to participate in round-II admission, will have to submit a fresh option form as per the schedule.

--College options or preferences provided for round-I will not be automatically considered for the next round.

-Candidates failing to submit and lock the fresh option form for round II will not be considered for seat allocation.

-Those candidates, who have been allotted first preference in round-I, are not eligible to participate in the second round.

-The choice code will automatically be added to selected options.