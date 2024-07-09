LLB-5-yrs admission process begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started the online process for admission application form submission of the five-year course for the academic year 2024-25.

The last registration for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of State and out of State candidates is July 13.

Those candidates who wish to take admission under the category of Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), Foreign Nationals (FN), Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) can apply up to July 25.

The registered candidates will have to verify application forms and uploaded documents up to July 14 through e-Scrutiny option. The first for first CAP round will be displayed in alphabetical order on July 15.

The aspirants can submit grievances related to the list and edit the application forms through the login between July 15 and 17. The SCETC which is the competent authority for the admissions will announce the final merit list on the evening of July 19. The Cell also hinted that the schedule may be revised.