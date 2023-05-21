LLB-CET-5-yrs- result out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of the Maharashtra LLB-five-years course-Common Entrance Test (MAH-LLB-5-yrs-CET) last evening.

The registration process for the test was completed between March 15 and 23. A total of 19,295 appeared for the test at the different centres of the State on April 20.

There were 150 marks for 150 questions based on subjects like Legal Aptitude and Legal

Reasoning, General Knowledge of Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English and Mathematical Aptitude.

More than 9,502 candidates obtained 50 and above per cent marks while four students drew duck. Vijay Kalyan Jha bagged first place in the merit list with 129 marks followed by Yash Raj (128 marks) in the second place and three students Isha, Prakhar Pandey and Mahajan Lavanya Amol had to contend in the third place with 126 marks each). The notification for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be issued soon.

Box

Where candidates will get admission?

Those selected on the basis of the merit list will get admissions for the academic year 2023-24. The admissions to the following institutes in the State will be done by the Competent Authority (CET Cell).

-- Government College offering LL.B-five years-integrated course

--All Government aided colleges

--All university departments

--All university-managed institutes

--All un-aided university-affiliated colleges

