LLM-2nd Sem candidates given unreadable question paper

Aurangabad June 28:

The candidates of the LLM course at one of the centres in the city were given an unreadable question paper.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started conducting LLM March/April annual session papers in two shifts recently.

The students of LLM second semester were given the question ‘Judicial Process’ subject paper of six pages at Dr Ambedkar Law College. The 80 marks question paper was divided into two parts.

Part-A had 20 objective types of questions, each carrying one mark.

The second section had seven questions and candidates were asked to attempt any five (each carrying 12 marks). The students were literally unable to read the questions.

The university sends question papers online to all the centres. The head of the centres needs to download the question paper and make it xerox copies as per the strength of the examinees. A group of students told this newspaper that they made a complaint with the invigilator but nothing was done.

“If we cannot read the question paper, how can we solve the questions. The university should give us marks for the error to avoid our academic loss,” they said. When contacted, Bamu officers refused to comment on this now.