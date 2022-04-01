Load shedding in city, 42,000 customers shocked

Aurangabad, April 1:

For the second day in a row, citizens faced load shedding in the city on Friday. The load shedding was carried out on 16 feeders in the city from 6.10 am to 6.40 am. This affected 42,000 electricity consumers. MSEDCL has appealed to the consumers to cooperate by paying their electricity bills to meet the growing demand for electricity.

MSEDCL has started load shedding on feeders which are highest in arrears and power distribution losses in the city. After 3 years, citizens are facing load shedding in summer. MSEDCL had on March 29 imposed load shedding on 22 feeders and on March 31 on 36 feeders. Load shedding was also carried out in the city on Friday. Power supply to 16 feeders was cut off at 6.10 am in the morning.

Power lines with commercial losses

MSEDCL has created A, B, C, D, E, F, G-1, G-2 and G-3 groups of power lines according to distribution and commercial losses. The city has a total of 160 feeders. For two days, load shedding was done in the five most outstanding groups. The 16 feeders that faced load shedding in the city on Friday belong to G-1, G-2 and G-3 groups.

Load shedding on these feeders

Load shedding was carried out on feeders at Maqbara, Panchakki, Roshan Gate, Mondha, Nizamuddin, Ganesh Colony, Rangin Gate, Shivneri, Jaman Jyoti, Subhedari, Delhi Gate, Katkat Gate, Bhim Tekdi and Milind College.