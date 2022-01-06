Local admin coffers go empty in Covid situation

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The third wave of Covid has spread its tentacles in Marathwada and it indicates that the situation may become bad to worst.

The local administration has not received the assistance sought for the pandemic measures from the State Government. The number of patients infected by the virus is increasing again in the region and the administration hints that this is the third wave.

Despite this, the local administration has not received the funds of R. 399 crore from the Government. Also, the government has not provided Rs 190 crore used during the last wave. The coffers of local administration are empty and it raises a serious question on how to take measures. Currently, measures are being taken in the department from the reserve fund of the District Planning Committee.

The administration has to make the planning of making available beds for the patients, taking function halls, schools and colleges into possession and arranging meal and medicines facility

Besides this, the government has sanctioned special funds to all District Civil Hospitals through the Emergency Covid Relief Programme (ECRP). For this, a proposal regarding measures has also been invited from the Deputy Director of Health.

The funds approved in the ECRP are likely to be deducted from the SDRF's fund requirement while the remaining funds will be disbursed. The administration is concerned as the number of patients has started increasing from the first week of January.