Local goon stabs to death friend for not giving money to buy liquor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A notorious local goon stabbed a youth (who was also his friend) with a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him with dire consequences when the latter refused to give money for buying liquor. The incident took place at Milindnagar on Sunday morning. Osmanpura police station has booked the suspect Raju Ratan Khare for attempting to murder Santosh Ghorpade.

The complainant, Vijay Devidas Ghorpade (32) and his elder brother Santosh were standing in the vicinity on April 27 at 9 am. Raju, who was passing by, approached Santosh and asked for money to buy liquor. Santosh refused to do so. This led to an argument between them. In a fit of anger, Raju took out a sharp knife from his pocket and stabbed it into Santosh’s stomach. Due to deep infliction and excessive bleeding, Santosh fell unconscious and collapsed on the ground. The residents rushed him to the hospital. On the complaint of Vijay, Osmanpura police station booked Raju for attempting to murder. Further investigation is on.