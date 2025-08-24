Local police aware of drug dens, yet inaction continues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is increasingly grappling with drug abuse. One area alone hosts 60–70 illegal liquor dens. Police are aware of these dens and traffickers, but action remains limited. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, along with MPs and MLAs, sharply criticized the city police, urging decisive action. “We are ready to cooperate, but ensure the city is free of drugs and crime,” they told officers during a Ganeshotsav coordination meeting.

Ahead of the festival starting Wednesday, leaders met at MIT College on Sunday to discuss rising substance abuse, crime, and illegal businesses. They emphasized that restraining drug users is essential for a safe and smooth festival. Present were Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, former MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Ganesh Mahasangh founder Paras Pawar, former Mayor Rasheed Mamu, BJP district president Kishor Shitole, shiv sena district chief Rajendra Janjal, district collector Deelip Swami, police commissioner Pravin Pawar, and Municipal Administrator G. Sreekant. “Should I give you a list of dens and traffickers?” – Sanjay Shirsat “Police, don’t think we are ignoring you. I can provide a list of dens and traffickers 60–70 in each area. The city records monthly sales of marijuana and charas. Drug users reach up to my house and threaten police. Pills like ‘Button’ are spreading. Any misconduct during the festival will have serious consequences. Forget political differences; cooperate and keep the city drug-free,” he warned.

------------------

Police know all dens and traffickers – Dr. Kalyan Kale

“The sale and consumption of drugs is rising, leading to theft and robbery. Local police know the locations of illegal liquor and drugs and their users. They can stop it if they choose, but this is not happening. Lower-level police often ignore orders. Strong action will permanently curb these activities. Accountability expected from citizens must also come from you,” said Kale.

----------------

“Knives are everywhere” – MLA Pradeep Jaiswal

“People openly carry knives. Monitor those roaming after 10.30 pm. Most drug trafficking happens through them. You can’t predict who will harm others. Restrain these users. I assure there will be no trouble during Ganeshotsav.” Residents of Jaybhawaninagar, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, and Jawaharnagar also reported harassment from drug users, particularly towards women and youth during festival events.