Local police serve notices to Raj Thackeray, others

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

In a move to file a charge sheet in the court, the City Chowk police station has issued notices to MNS leader Raj Thackeray and others under Section 41 (1) (A) of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) recently.

Earlier, the police booked Thackeray, the organiser of the public meeting at MSM ground (on May 1) for violation of terms and conditions laid by the police administration.

It may be noted that Thackeray has launched a drive appealing to the management to remove the loudspeakers from the places of worshipping. Hence the situation had become politically tense in Maharashtra. In the meantime, the MNS applied for the public meeting in the city on May 1. The police granted permission on conditions. Later on, the City Chowk police lodged a complaint against Thackeray and others for violating the prescribed norms. Now, the police geared up to file charge-sheet against all of them. Before it, the police feel necessary to record the statement of Thackeray.

It is learnt that as per CrPC’s section 41 (1) (A), there is no arrest of a person or accused if there is a provision of fewer than seven years punishment to him in cognizable offence.

What is CRPC section 41 (1) (A)

In any cognizable offence, if there is no need of arresting an accused, then the police serve notice under CRPC 41 (1) (A) and order him to remain present before the police officer. Hence the notice to Thackeray and others has been issued by the local police to record their statements.