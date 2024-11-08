Locations of 4 polling stations changed in Aurangabad West

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the changes have been made to the locations of four polling stations, and the names of five polling stations in the Aurangabad (West) Assembly constituency. The Election Commission has granted approval for these changes.

Polling Stations with changed locations

Polling Station No. 178 will now be at Indo Minds Pre-School, Padegaon (Room No. 1) and Polling Station No. 179 will also be at the same venue in Room No. 2.

Polling Station No. 241 will now be at Indo Brains Pre-School, Pratapnagar (Room No. 1). Polling Station No. 242 will be at the same place in Room No. 2.

Polling Stations with changed names

Polling Stations No. 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 will now be at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Women's Law College, Waluj Mahanagar-1, in Rooms No. 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.