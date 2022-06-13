Loco pilot raises alarm; untoward train accident averted!

LokmatNewsNetwork

Aurangabad, June 13:

In a bizarre incident, the alarm was raised by the loco pilot of Janshatabdi Express and action by the SCR technical team helped avert a train accident today at Rajnagar, between Mukundwadi and ChikalthanaRailway Stations, today at 10 am. The technical team fixed the clamps and welded the crack that emerged in the track within an hour so that the other trains could pass through it safely.

According to railway sources, “ Due to soaring temperature, the crack gets emerge in track due to friction of train wheels and track. This multiplies the heat and the track gets a crack.

Besides, the crack also forms during the monsoon season due to the pumping of a train. It so happens that the surface land on which the tracks are laid gets pressed down. Hence a gap between the tracks and the soil gets formed. A little slope is formed and the train sustains a jerk while passing this slope and a major chance of forming crack emerges.”

A similar kind of incident took place on Sunday morning at Rajnagar between Mukundwadi and ChikalthanaRailwayStations.It so happened that the engine driver’s attention (of JanshatabdiExpress) was caught with the uncommon sound created after passing the train. He immediately alerted the railway authorities. Later on, the Marathwada Express, which came after some time, also passed through the same damaged track, but with slow speed as guided. The speed was 20 km per hour.

The engineering section of SCR reached the spot. They first checked and fixed the clamps and then welded the crack. Hence the gap got filled. They all heaved a sigh of relief when

one train passed through it smoothly after some time.

“If it would have passed through the damaged track in speed, the train would have skidded from the track,” opined the railway source. Meanwhile, the railway officials termed the task a regular affair for them.