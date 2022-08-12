Lohana Maha Parishad held in the city

Discussion on various topics, brainstorming, responses from across the state

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

For the overall development of the Lohana community, which is a leader in industry and business, the members of the community should forget their differences of opinion and play a role of cooperation with each other, and take the society towards progress, said Satish Vithalani, international president of Lohana Maha Parishad.

A State-level mega conference of Lohana Samaj was recently held in a hotel in Aurangabad. On this occasion national vice president Jitendra Thakkar (Nashik), State president Dharmendra Kariya, Marathwada region chief Hemant Thakkar, Aurangabad Lohana Samaj president Praveen Somayya, secretary Mahesh Thakkar were present on the occasion. Thoughts and ideas were exchanged on the current state of the society and future progress. Yogesh Thakkar (Jalna) was felicitated for his special contribution in social work. Vijay Thakkar, Jagdish Katira, Mit Thakkar along with community members from Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nanded, Beed, Jalna, Malegaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune were present.