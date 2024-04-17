Lok Sabha Election: 4th phase begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is beginning on April 18. The process of filing nomination papers for the election in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed districts in Marathwada will commence at 11 am on Thursday. The last date for submission of nomination papers is April 25. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 26. The candidates can withdraw their nomination by April 29.

The exact picture of the main fight among the three LS Constituencies will be cleared after 3 pm on April 29.

As per the directives from the Election Commission, the Election Returning Officer issued a notification for the fourth phase election. It will be implemented from April 18. The election will be conducted in the three Constituencies on May 13.