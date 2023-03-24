Lokmat adopts 100 TB patients

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Union government has taken stern steps for the eradication of Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 in the country. The government has launched ‘Nikshay Mitra’ scheme for providing medicines and nutritious diet to the TB patients. Under this initiative, Lokmat Group of Newspapers has adopted 100 TB patients on the occasion of World TB Day on Friday. These patients were given kits of nutritious diet.

The programme to distribute free nutritious diet kits was organised at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) TB Hospital at Kailashnagar. Vice president (HR) Balaji Muley, assistant vice president Praveen Chopda, Lokmat Connect’s deputy general manager Ramesh Dedwal, editor Chakradhar Dalvi, CSMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, programme officer Dr Manisha Bhondve and others were present.

Initially, Dr Bhondve in her introductory speech mentioned that there are 1,700 TB patients in the city. However, it is the first time that someone has adopted 100 patients. The union government register these patients on its portal.

Muley said, Dr Mandlecha has given impetus on providing quality medical services to the patients. He had given a proposal to the editor-in-chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda for the implementation of ‘Nikshay Mitra’ scheme. He accepted the proposal at once. Lokmat will provide help to the patients for the next six months.

Senior reporter S S Khandalkar, Rameshwar Swami and others were present. Narayan Giri conducted the proceedings of the function while Sudhir Khodke proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Mandlecha thanked Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda for this initiative. He said, prime minister has launched this scheme so that the immunity of the patients can be boosted. He has personally adopted five patients and many more donor are coming forward. This initiative of Lokmat will help the patients, he said.