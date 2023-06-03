‘Lokmat Arogyavati’ gives message of healthy life

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Every woman after a specific age face a natural phenomenon of ‘Menopause’. However, there is misunderstanding among the women that Menopause begins if one or two period are delay or considering that they have perceived, should not take the abortion pills without consultation, advised gynecologist Dr Sneha Gadappa and Dr Sonali Deshpande to the Asha workers and the Sakhi Manch members.

In this era of cut-throat competition, women ignore their health. Hence, to create awareness among them, ‘Lokmat Arogyawati’ programme was organised at Marathwada Mehsul Prabodhini hall on Friday for the members and Asha workers in the city. The programme was organised in the memory of veteran freedom fighter Late Jawaharlal Darda’s birth centenary.

Dr Sneha Gadappa guided on the subject ‘Problems of ovary: remedy and treatment’. Dr Sonali Deshpande guided on ‘Menopause’.

Dr Gadappa said, the woman and her male partner can both be responsible for infertility. There are several reasons for infertility. More than 90 percent women are capable for normal delivery. However, to avoid the pain during delivery, Cesarean surgery is preferred. Doctors advice this surgery in the pregnant women more than 40 years of age. Women face the diseases like obesity, breast cancer, blood pressure and diabetics, but it can be cured through proper treatment.

Dr Deshpande said, every woman face ‘Menopause’ and during this period, they have to face some problems. They can suffer high blood pressure, pain in chest, restless, hair loss, and others. However, menopause is a natural process, and the patients should take doctor’s advice.

Menopause can occur only when the periods are delayed for a year. Many woman after the age of 40 years have the fear of having menopause and considered that they face this phase if their one or two periods are delayed. They should not take any pills by their own and should consult the doctors, the experts advised.