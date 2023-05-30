‘Lokmat Arogyavati’ to create awareness on women’s health after thirties

Organized on the birth centenary of freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda: Programme at Marathwada mahsul prabodhini

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to solve the physical changes that occur in women after the age of 30 and the complex emotions that arise due to it, a special programme 'Lokmat Arogyavati' has been organized on women's health on the occasion of the birth centenary of senior freedom fighter and founding editor of Lokmat Group Jawaharlal Darda alias Babuji. The programme will be held on June 2 at 4 pm, at Marathwada Mahsul Prabodhini training hall near Government Dudh Dairy.

Crossing thirty is an important stage in women's life. A woman's body undergoes many changes with increasing age. Many hormonal changes can occur in the body. which is feared to affect their health. In fact, this is when a new era begins. However, physical changes also increase fatigue. Faced with menopause, there are many problems like irritability, increase in thyroid, etc. In that case, every woman needs to take extra care of her health as she ages. After their thirties, if they make small changes in diet, lifestyle, they can stay healthy and enjoy the youth of this growing age.

In this regard, the programme 'Lokmat Arogyavati' has been organized on June 2. Gynecologists Dr Sneha Gadappa and Dr Sonali Deshpande will guide on the health problems of women in the age group of 30 to 60 years and its treatment. Women will get in-depth guidance on what to take care of when facing menopause and the role of doctors, irregular menstruation, problems with the amniotic sac and its treatment. Guidance on daily yoga, balanced diet and how to take care of mental health, will be provided.

Dr Sneha Gadappa, Dr Sonali Deshpande

Dr Sneha Gadappa is MBBS, DGO, gynecologist and obstetrician, laparoscopy specialist. Also Dr Sonali Deshpande is working in the gynecology and obstetrics department of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Entry is free for all women

Lokmat Sakhi Manch is the organizer of this event, Sakhi Manch members and all women readers will be given free entry to this event. For more information about the programme and registration, contact 9850406017.