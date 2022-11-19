'Lokmat' Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda's birthday tomorrow

Aurangabad:

Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief and former Minister of State Rajendra Darda's birthday will be celebrated on November 21. Rajendra Darda is making his debut in the 71st year after completing 70 years of age. On this occasion, he will be present at Lokmat Bhawan, Jalna Road on Monday to accept the wishes of well-wishers and friends. He will receive greetings at Lokmat Bhavan from 9.30 am to 1 pm and 4.30 pm to 8 pm on Monday.