Lokmat Maha Games thrill begins today

Aurangabad

The thrill of Lokmat Maha Games will begin at various grounds in the city from Saturday. More than 2,000 sportspersons will compete in 12 different games to win several prizes and certificates. Various sports organisations in the city taking efforts to make this Maha Games event a grand success. The venue partners of the event are Universal High School and Vasantrao Naik College. The Maha Games will be inaugurated on Saturday at 9.30 am.

The Maha Games to be held on November 26 and 27 will include table tennis, gymnastics, skating, chess, basketball, yoga, Kho-Kho, badminton, judo, boxing, volleyball and athletics. Winners in each game will be given medals, trophies and certificates. No fees have been charged to the Lokmat Times Campus Club members for participating in the games.

Pankaj Bharsakle (District Olympic Association president), Kuljeetsingh Daroga, Raj Jaiswal, Manoj Kanodje (table tennis), Sankarshan Joshi, Harshal Mogare (gymnastics), Suresh Mirkar (Yoga), Govind Sharma, Vinayak Raut (Kho-Kho), Siddharth Patil, Himanshu Godbole (badminton), SAI trainers Varsha Tripathi, Pawan Sinha, Arun Bhosale, Ajay Jadhav (boxing), Atul Bamnodkar (Judo), Dayanand Kamble, Rahul Ahire (athletics), Satish Pathak (volley ball), Manjeetsingh Daroga (basketball), Bhikan Ambe (skating) and Hemendra Patel (chess) are taking efforts for the success of Mahagames.

Games schedule

November 27: Chess (class first to fourth) reporting time 10 am, class 5th to 7th: reporting time 12.30 pm, 8th to 10th: reporting 3 pm. Venue: Lokmat Bhavan.

November 26: Gymnastics (5th to 7th) reporting 5.30 am; November 27: (8th to 10th) reporting 8.30 am, Venue: Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal. November 27: Skating (5th to 7th and 8th to 10th) 8.30 am and 9.30 am respectively, Venue: Lokmat Bhavan.

November 26: Yoga (5th to 7th and 8th to 10th) reporting 8.30 am and 11.30 am respectively, Venue: Garware Community Centre.

November 26: Kho-Kho (5th to 7th) reporting 8.30 am, Venue: Dharveer Sambhaji School.

November 26: Table Tennis (5th to 7th) reporting 5.30 pm. November 27 (8th to 10th) reporting 9.30 am, Venue: Pannalalnagar Table tennis hall.

November 27: Badminton (5th to 10th) reporting 9.30 am, Venue: Vasantrao Naik College.

November 27: Judo (5th to 10th) reporting 8.30 am, Venue: Aurangabad District Judo Association Hall, Plot No. 206, N-3, Cidco, near Ketlee Garden.

November 27: Boxing (5th to 10th) reporting 7 am, Venue: Sports Authority of India (SAI), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University area.

November 26: Basketball (5th to 7th) reporting 8.30 am. November 27: (8th to 10th) reporting 8.30 am, Venue: Universal High School.

November 26: Volleyball (5th to 7th) reporting 8.30 am. November 27: (8th to 10th) reporting 8.30 am, Venue: Universal High School.

November 26: Athletics (5th to 10th) reporting 8.30 am, Venue: Universal High School.