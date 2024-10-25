Lokmat, Manjeet Pride Group fort making competition; An initiative to celebrate Maharashtra’s rich heritage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times, in collaboration with Manjeet Pride Group, is set to host an exciting fort making competition on October 27 at One World, Jyotinagar Square, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event promises to be a blend of creativity and culture, encouraging participants to showcase their skills in constructing miniature forts, reminiscent of Maharashtra’s historical legacy.

The competition is open to children aged 5 to 15, and participants can enter as part of a team of 5 or as individuals. For the first time, individual participants are welcome to take part in this iconic event, with a separate prize for individual entries, ensuring everyone has a fair shot at winning. This new category opens doors for budding artists and fort enthusiasts to shine independently.

The competition will begin at 8.30 am, with reporting time set for 8 am. Each participant, whether in a team or individually, will receive a certificate of participation, along with special souvenirs as a token of appreciation.

Participants are required to bring their own materials, and the competition will be judged based on creativity, accuracy, and presentation. The event promises not only an exciting contest but also an opportunity to learn about Maharashtra’s fort-building heritage.

For more information or to register, contact 7709890723. Join this event and celebrate the legacy of our forts in a creative and fun-filled atmosphere!