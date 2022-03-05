Lokmat Property expo Part 1

Archit Bharuka

The stall of the project of 'Arch Developers', one of the renowned builders of the city, is on display at the expo. ‘Arch Natraj’ is constructing a housing project in front of Dhoot Hospital on Jalna road. It has 16 flats of 5 bhk and 5 shops. From Padegaon to Meadows, 'Arch Manorath' is an apartment of 1 and 2 BHK flats with all the basic amenities, ‘Arch Kanchan’ on Shivajinagar-N4 Cidco road, 2 BHK flats with 4 balconies and shops are also getting good response of customers. In the heart of the city, in Kranti Chowk, the luxurious 3 and 4 BHK apartments 'Arch Dosti' are becoming the first choice of buyers. The ‘Arch Business Center’, a state-of-the-art residential and commercial complex near 'Auric City' in the five-star Shendra, is coming to forward as a business complex. MIDC water is available here 24 hours a day. This project is a boon for professionals.

-----------------------

Vikas Developers

Vikas Chaudhary

A well-known name in the construction sector is 'Vikas Developers'. ’Sai Apoorvai’ is a luxurious housing project, which introduces a new way of life to the affluent colony of Ulkanagari. ‘Sai Nakshatra’ , a luxury apartment project at Nakshatrawadi, is proving to be a game changer in the housing sector. The project consists of 1 and 2 BHK flats, besides 'Sai Audumbar' in Bhagyanagar 3 BHK spacious, luxurious flats, 'Shivarchan Residency' in Vishwabharati Colony, 'Sai Mayuresh Residency' in Pannalalnagar and 'Sai Dham' of 2 BHK row house in Satara area are crowd favorite. Detailed information about 'Sai Adinath Majestic' 3-BHK apartment, as well as 'Siddhivinayak Heights' is being given preference in this exhibition. Customers are equally curious about all the projects.

---------------

Vansh Group

Vinod Agarwal

Vansh Group's new grand plotting project 'Parag City' is being talked about everywhere. The project is of 55 plots located in Zalta area on Beed bypass road. Plots ranging from 750 to 12,500 square feet have been made available. It has all the basic facilities. There are complete ready plots for construction. Apart from this, the 'High Touch Business Center' at Chikalthana MIDC, which promotes industry and business, is getting the best response from the professionals. 'Akshad Super City' is being set up at Gangapur Jahangir, Warud Qazi road in a scenic environment. These include earthquake resistant RCC, 1 RK with frame structure, 1 BHK, 2 BHK row houses, 1 BHK flats and shops.