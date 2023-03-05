Lokmat Property Show

director

Riseonic Reality:

Information about ‘Godrej Greens’ the mega housing project spread on 60 acres of land in Pune is being given at the stall of Riseonic Reality. ‘Ravine Park’ a qualitative and international construction was developed on four acres of land in the project. Ravine forest is also ready there.

One can see the whole project of Godrej Greens from a 50-high tower that was installed there.

A Central Sports area was constructed on 5.5 acres of land. It has more than 40 facilities including an international-level cricket and football stadium, rubber-coated running track, skating track and a 3-star gym.

A total of 2,300 units were sold in 3rd phase of Ravine Park while the sale of 700 units is underway in its 4th phase. There will be 3 and 4 BHK luxurious flats.

Raman Kankal

Founder Manager

Dindori Urban Nidhi Ltd:

Information about various schemes of Dindori Urban Nidhi Ltd which is located at Gulmohar Colony in Cidco-5 is being given in the exhibition.

The schemes included attractive interest rate loan schemes for women self-help groups, 80 per cent instant loan on fixed deposits, gold mortgage loan, loan facility for pigmy account holders, one per cent more interest for veterans and retired citizens on fixed deposit and 5 per cent interest on saving accounts. The visitors were also given information about Dindori Chit Fund Pvt Ltd and the benefits of making proper investments in savings in instalments.

Sunil Kumar

Jyotish Acharya

Bhagya Parivartan: The visitors can get information about how to make the structure of the residence as per ‘Vastushastra’ and the importance of property in one’s life at a stall ‘Bhagya Parivartan’ of Jyotish Acharya (celebrity astrologer) Sunil Kumar in the exhibition.

Acharya Sunil Kumar guides the visitors on his stall on how one’s wealth increases if one purchases a plot and house as per Vastushastra.

He gives information about how one’s money gets stuck in an ATM machine if the wrong password is typed, in the same it happens in life.

According to his opinion, one does not get success even after doing hard work if one puts in the wrong password of luck.

He has an office in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Vrundavan, Dubai and the USA besides Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He also guides on astrology on spiritual TV channels.