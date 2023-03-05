Khinvsara Group

The city’s prominent Khinvsara Group is giving information about its 6 projects in the exhibition. It was found that the customers were curious to know the details of its 305 flats ‘Khinvsara City’ project at Nakshatrawadi. The housing project ‘Autumn’ has luxurious 3 BHK, 4 BHK and 5 BHK - 64 flats in the centre of the city, Pannalalnagar, which also proved to be impressive. The project Khinvsara ‘Lotus’ which is being developed in Samarthnagar comprise of 4 BHK luxurious flats. There are seven flats. Besides, More Chowk’s (Waluj) ‘Khinvsara Business Centre’, ‘Commercial Shops’ and ‘Khinvsara Villas’ - the farmhouse project developed in the natural ambience of Sulibanjan in Khuldabad also proved to be popular in Marathwada. The project is developed on 111 acres of land. The customers were also found obtaining the details of the ambitious project ‘August High Street’ in Ulkanagari.

Madhav Murhekar

Assistant General Manager

Justo Realfintech

If your guardian is studying in Pune or working in Mumbai and if you wanted to buy a house in these cities, then Lokmat Property Show Exhibition is the one place where you can get the details of grand housing projects of these metro cities. The information on 17 grand housing projects in Pune and seven projects in Mumbai and its brochure is being provided here. The projects are at Pune’s Balewadi, Baner, Bavdhan, New Wakad, Ravet-Kiwale Road, Dapoli, Vimannagar, Moshi, Magarpatta, Chinchwad, Khed Shivapur and Central Hadapsar, while Mumbai projects are in Kalyan, Ambernath, Andheri (West), Upper-Khargar and Bandra (East).

Sandesh Zambad

Director

Gaia Global

The Gaia Global Subhash Zambad Group is providing details about the grand premium villa plots ‘Suwarnabhoomi’ existing in the natural ambience of Sai Tekdi in Gandheli area. The ‘NA 42A’ layout-sanctioned project is developed on 25 acres. 234 plots have been demarcated on it. The luxurious housing project ‘Carnival’ at South Republic in Satara is also attracting attention. There are 18 luxurious row houses of 2 BHK and 3 BHK, while 96 flats of 2 BHK are built in a six-storeyed apartment and a five-storeyed apartment will have 54 flats. Of which, more than 14 have modern facilities in them.

Shirish Gadiya

President

Gadiya Group

There was a rush of customers gathering at the Gadiya Group’s stall - of the city’s first-generation builder Shirish Gadiya - to know the details of the ‘ Mangalam Wedding Destination Club’. The cost of marriage ceremonies is increasing by 15-20 per cent every year. The new concept has been presented for marriage celebrations. The marriages of your son-daughter could be arranged in future at today’s expense at the ‘Mangalam Wedding Destination Club’. Situated at a distance of 30 km away, the project is being developed on 16 acres of land at Mauje Puri in Gangapur tehsil. The details about the membership of ‘Mangalam Wedding Destination Club’ is being given here. The info on Gadiya Group’s different grand housing projects at Golwadi is also being given at the exhibition.