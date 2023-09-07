Anand Agrawal

Inspira Realty’s 200 plots grand project ‘Gangotri Vihar’ at Nakshatrawadi on Paithan Road has been successful and around 190 plots have been sold out. After this thumping success, ‘Leela Kutir’, a 2 BHK, 3 BHK and shops project is being started soon. Spacious area, club house and other amenities will be provided. Apart, a small industrial 232 plots project with 4200 sq feet to 10,000 sq feet area at Shendra will be started soon. Special discount officer will be given to the customers booking in the Lokmat Property Show. The industrial plot will be sold at the price of from Rs 550 sq feet and more. These industrial plots are the golden opportunity for the small and medium industrialists. This project is the best for industry and business expansion.

11)Suvidha Ventures

Raunak Runwal, director

Suvidha Ventures director Raunak Runwal said, ‘Suvidha Signature’, a luxurious and commercial project is being established at Cidco N-1 near Prozone Mall Road.

The premium residential has 3 BHK with dining (BHKD) and 4 BHK with Dining (BHKD) flats. In phase 1, there are 28 flats. In commercial, there are 115 shops, showrooms and offices. Each office has a balcony. This commercial project is also premium. The entire project is spread in 150 acres of land. Importantly, MIDC water is available for 24 hours here. The flats are designed according to the Vastu Shashtra. It has a spacious parking area and flats are large sized. The information is being provided at the Lokmat Property Show.

12)Bhaishree Group

Praveen Somani,

Director

The stall of 'Bhaishree Group' will be an attraction at the 'Lokmat Property Show'. In this, information about the project of the Bhaishree Group in the city will be given. There is a project of 'Shublabh Heights' and Shublabh Residency, with 2 and 3 BHK flats near Sutgirni Chowk in the heart of the city. Shublabh Heights has 24 flats, while Shublabh Residency has 56 flats. There is a grand project called 'Mayurban' on Beed Bypass Road. It has a project of 230 houses. Where 2 BHK smart row houses and 2 BHK flats are included. At present, detailed information about these three projects will be given to customers. A special discount will be given to those who book at the Lokmat Property Show. Praveen Somani has appealed to consumers to take advantage of this.

13) Adinath Infra

Anil Kumar Sancheti,

Sancheti Group, Managing Director

Adinath Infra will be providing information about our housing and commercial projects at the Lokmat Property Show exhibition. The ambitious commercial project ‘Adinath Tower’ is situated near Railway Station Road and it has shops, showroom and offices, while the housing project ‘Surya Darshan’, is situated in the heart of the city at Dashmeshnagar. The project has 3 BHK flats and 11 super luxurious flats. The Deolai Road’s ‘Umrao Suvarnil’ has 32- 1 BHK flats. Few flats are left in the project. All the housing projects are receiving good response from the customers. The Sancheti Group will be offering special concessions to the citizens booking houses, shops and offices at the Lokmat Property Show.

14) Vikas Developers

Vikas Chaudhary, Director

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, CREDAI chairman Vikas Chaudhary's Vikas Developers stall is on display. This includes 'Sai Mayuresh Residency' with 3 BHK flats in Pannalalnagar, 'Siddhivinayak Heritage' project of 3 BHK flats in the same area. Two and 3 BHK flats in 'Sridurga Heights' and 'Shiv Archana Residency' in front of Chetak Ghoda, 3 BHK 12 flats in 'Sneh Manjiri Residency' in Sanmitra Colony. The project of 3 BHK flats in 'Govind Bhawan' in Osmanpura and 25 flats in 'Siddhivinayak Heights' in Osmanpura is also being completed. Apart from this, a project of 4 BHK flats is going to start soon at Khadkeshwar in the heart of the city. 'Sai Adinath Majestic' is a grand project of 80 flats near Beed Bypass.