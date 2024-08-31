Lokmat Property Show: Comments

Inspira Realty's 'Industrial Park' plotting project is at Shendra MIDC of the city. The project is well-equipped in the vicinity of a multinational company. It will be a very good investment in a five-star Shendra industrial estate for the expansion of new and established companies.

Because, there is a surety of concrete roads, street lights, water, drainage system and single compound wall. Also, small and big size plots are available for all industries in Inspira City. All the facilities needed for any industry’s growth are provided here. 'Leela Kutir' which is on Paithan Road has a 2 and 3 BHK residential project and is near to market, school and hospital. This project in the Nakshatrawadi area has also become popular among customers.

Ritesh Bora (Managing Director, Liberty Paint)

700 types of paints for home

Are you thinking of painting the house? Then definitely visit the 'Lokmat Property Show'. Because Liberty Paint has provided 700 types of colours to paint houses.

The company 'Liberty Paint' which is located in our Chikalthana industrial estate manufactures various paints. That too with modern machines. It also includes waterproof plastic paint.

Interestingly, workers are also being trained to colour customers' houses. For this, a training centre has been started in the company itself. They are being taught the skill of painting a house with a machine and not with a brush. In view of the exhibition, the painting of 2 BHK flats is being done at a special price of Rs 29,999.