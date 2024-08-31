Lokmat Property Show : Quality & safety for family 1st preference of customers

Home for All: Multiple options from Rs 20 L to Rs 5 Cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Home buyers are giving top priority to peaceful localities, quality of construction and safe environment for families while searching for their dream homes in the 'Lokmat Property Show' 2024.

It was the second day of the property exhibition on Saturday. Perspective buyers started visiting the show with their families since the morning.

Significantly, more than 100 home projects of renowned builders in the city that fit everyone's budget are being provided here. It also has multiple options ranging from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 4 .50 crore. This shows the happiness on the faces of the customers that they have found their dream home and stopped the search. This is the result of this home exhibition.

Associate Partner of Lokmat Property Show presented by Shakti Lifespaces, is Suvidha Ventures and it was supported by Bhaishree Reality and Viyaan Realty. Today was the second day of the exhibition. Home buyers started arriving in the hall of Lokmat Bhavan, at 10 am.

Many were coming with their families. Some came to the exhibition with a decision to buy a property in particular areas of the city.

The information about the housing projects in that preferred locality was being sought. There was a rush of customers from 10 am to 8.30 pm. Specially, those who really want to buy a house and want to invest in property visited the exhibition.

Many of them brought diaries with them. The details of home projects were being taken in the diaries. Also, many people were taking its information on mobile phones. Every visitor was given a home project brochure. Home buyers expressed satisfaction as detailed information is available in one place.

Home buyers preference

Home buyers seemed to give priority to family safety. Most of the visitors were asking questions like does the housing projects have single gate systems, safety doors, Closed Circuit TV

(CCTV) cameras, proper ventilation, fire safety alarm, passenger lift, power backup, tile flooring, rainwater harvesting, tele security system, and ample parking while some others were seeking information about whether there are shops, or showrooms in the township. The reason is that if there are shops, the residents need not go outside the township to bring the goods.

The emphasis was being given playing ground, Nana-Nani Park, arrangement of indoor and outdoor games, open gym and clubhouse. Customers were also asking builders whether there is a 24-hour security guard.